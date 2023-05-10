Romney Torches Trump on Sexual Abuse Verdict: Hope ‘The American People Reach the Same Conclusion’

Republican senators offered a wide range of reactions to former President Donald Trump being found liable in New York for sexual abuse and defamation in the E. Jean Carroll civil trial.

In 2019, Carroll accused Trump of raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s. Trump quickly denied the allegations and launched brutal attacks on Carroll, over which she sued him for defamation. Carroll also filed a civil suit against the former president accusing him of rape.

On Tuesday a jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse, not rape, and awarded Carroll five million dollars in compensatory and punitive damages.

CNN’s John King played some of those GOP senate reactions on Wednesday. “So listen here. Two out of three, one friend of Donald Trump says, you know, I don’t trust this, but others say he’s an embarrassment. He should not be our nominee.”

King then showed clips of Sens. Mitt Romney (R-UT), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) reacting to the verdict.

“I hope the jury of the American people reach the same conclusion about Donald Trump. He just is not suited to be president of the United States,” said Romney.

“I think the New York legal system is off the rails when it comes to Donald Trump,” Graham said.

“Of course, it’s serious. All that and several other things cause me to question whether he’d be the best nominee for the party,” Cramer added.

King went on to jab at Graham, noting, “We won’t explain Lindsey Graham’s 12 or 15 or 100 conversions on the question of Donald Trump.”

“But to Mitt Romney and Senator Cramer, they’re especially, Senator Romney says the American people. First is the Republican primary electorate. That’s why I’m fascinated by tonight the Republican primary voters, even if they love Donald Trump, even if they love his combative style, even if they like his policies. Do they really think that he’s the best candidate?” King then asked his panel, which went on to discuss Trump’s firm grip on the GOP base.

Watch the full clip above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com