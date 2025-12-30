Kellyanne Conway Tells Lesbian Rosie O’Donnell, ‘You Need a Hug or a Husband’

Fox News contributor Kellyanne Conway gave some strange advice to Rosie O’Donnell on Tuesday’s edition of The Five.

Last week, O’Donnell, who moved to Ireland after President Donald Trump won a second term, posted a TikTok video in which she called for Trump’s removal via the 25th Amendment. The never-invoked provision allows a majority of the cabinet to strip a president of his powers and appoint the vice president as acting president.

“When are they gonna do the 25th Amendment?” O’Donnell asked. “That’s the question. He needs to be stopped.”

Conway, a former adviser to Trump, said Democrats in next year’s midterms need to run on more than just being opposed to the president.

“They have absolutely nothing from the 2024 shellacking that they suffered, where Trump won the popular vote, all seven swing states,” she said. “If I were the Democratic Party, I would try to learn from that. I’d try to work with the president when I can on things.”

She pivoted to O’Donnell, who came out as a lesbian in 2002, and told the actress to get “a hug or a husband”:

Just one question I’ve never tried on Rosie O’Donnell on the left. Don’t you have anybody who loves you? You need a hug or a husband or a hairy dog. Get yourself some help, because this woman last week, she referred to Trump as a “blob.” A slob calling someone else a blob. By the way, she moved to Ireland, but she never moved on. And that’s the problem. I live with Trump derangement syndrome. It’s toxic, chaotic, and sometimes frightening. But I’ll tell you, a lot of Democrats don’t like it. They feel like they’re gonna get beat in 2028 if their only message is “Trump, Trump, Trump.”

Conway’s remark about having lived with Trump derangement syndrome may be a reference to her anti-Trump ex-husband George Conway, or her daughter, who has also been critical of the president.

