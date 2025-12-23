Trump’s Commerce Secretary Claims ‘All’ Americans ‘Are Going To Earn 4.3% More Money’ Because the Economy Grew by 4.3%

Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick offered an odd interpretation of some positive economic data that his department released on Tuesday.

The Commerce Department released a report showing that the U.S. economy grew by 4.3% in the third quarter, beating the consensus expectation of 3.2%. Government spending and rising exports helped boost much of the growth.

Lutnick appeared on Tuesday’s edition of Hannity on Fox News, where he alleged that the rise in the nation’s gross domestic product means a corresponding increase in the amount of money every single American is making.

“How does that affect our bottom line, our pocketbook issues?” guest host Kellyanne Conway asked the secretary.

Lutnick replied:

So just think, the whole world out there in the third quarter, the United Kingdom grew .1. The European Union group, .4, and Japan fell .6%, fell .6%. Donald Trump’s economy grew, the United States of America, the biggest economy in the world, 4.3%. What that means is that Americans overall – all of us – are going to earn 4.3% more money. We’re making a raise. It’s a simple way to do it. We’ve got more jobs, lower energy costs, and lower interest rates coming. This is the golden age coming. Four point three percent this quarter means Americans on average are making more money, more money in their pocketbooks. That makes for a great Christmas.

Polls have consistently shown that Americans are feeling pessimistic about the economy. Last month, a Fox News poll showed just 38% approve of the job that President Donald Trump is doing when it comes to the economy. A plurality of voters, 46%, said Trump’s policies have personally harmed them. The president received especially low marks on tariffs, which he unilaterally imposed on dozens of countries on April 1. Just 41% of voters approve of his job performance overall.

