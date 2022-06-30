Schumer Takes a Flamethrower to ‘Extremist MAGA’ Supreme Court: EPA Ruling Will ‘Cause More Needless Deaths’

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) blasted the Supreme Court on Thursday for ruling that the EPA cannot set climate standards for power plants.

“First on gun safety, then on abortion, and now on the environment – this MAGA, repressive, extremist Supreme Court is intent on setting America back decades, if not centuries,” he said in a statement. “The Republican-appointed majority of the MAGA Court is pushing back the country back to a time when robber barons and corporate elites have complete power and average citizens have no say.”

Longer Schumer: “this MAGA, regressive, extremist Supreme Court is intent on setting America back decades, if not centuries.. the extremist MAGA Court’s ruling today in West Virginia v. EPA will cause more needless deaths..” https://t.co/NDxuFdvMDt pic.twitter.com/4H5BFmxYCM — Michael McAuliff (@mmcauliff) June 30, 2022

Schumer went on to state that the decision in West Virginia v. EPA “will cause more needless deaths – in this instance because of more pollution that will exacerbate the climate crisis and make our air and water less clean and safe.”

“But make no mistake – the consequences of this decision will ripple across the entire federal government, from the regulation of food and drugs to our nation’s health care system, all of which will put American lives at risk, making it all the more imperative that Democrats soon to pass meaningful legislation to address the climate crisis.”

Schumer decried “extremist MAGA judges” for undoing “the decades-long fight to protect citizens from corporate abuses.”

