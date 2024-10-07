‘Spare Me’: Fox’s Jessica Tarlov Rips Politico For Comparing Trump’s ‘Congenital Lying’ To Kamala Harris’s Media Strategy
Fox News host Jessica Tarlov, who holds down the “liberal” seat on top-rated show The Five, expressed her frustration over the weekend with how Politico Playbook framed its latest coverage of Vice President Kamala Harris’s media schedule.
The Playbook, a widely read breakdown of the latest news inside DC, posted to X on Sunday, “After avoiding the media for neigh [sic] on her whole campaign, Kamala Harris is … still largely avoiding the media. The VP is set for a series of interviews that likely won’t press her on tough issues, even as voters want more specifics.”
Tarlov clearly had zero patience for the take, which came just ahead of Harris’s sitdown with 60 Minutes, and replied, “So much pathetic criticism today.”
“Do you think Trump talks to Hannity to get to undecideds or rally the base?” Tarlov argued, adding:
We need to turn out the base who…likes Call Her Daddy and Howard Stern!
Andddd 60 Minutes is the gold standard and Trump won’t do it because he would be fact checked to his face.
Also, as Trump and co continues to blatantly lie about FEMA’s response and Biden/Harris ignoring right leaning hurricane victims, spare me the where was Walz during Tiananmen Square or did he not fill out the right paperwork or was he actually an assistant coach bs. Congenital lying vs embellishment. Be adults!
Harris’s media strategy has been a major point of criticism for the right throughout her run for president. Fox News digital is even keeping a count of how many interviews Trump and his running mate JD Vance are doing compared to Harris and her running mate Tim Walz.
“Trump-Vance ticket has done combined 65 interviews since August compared to 26 for Harris-Walz,” reads the FoxNews.com headline, which is updated regularly. The subhead noted, “Harris to do friendly interview blitz this week.” Trump canceled his 60 Minutes sitdown last week at the last minute and continues to dodge Harris’s request for another debate. The former president has also come under fire for his false claims that Democratic leaders in the southeast were refusing to help victims from Hurricane Helene and that FEMA funds had gone to migrants instead of disaster victims, which have been roundly debunked – including by GOP leaders on the ground.
