Tiffany Trump got ahead of her father on Monday by ripping former Vice President Joe Biden on Twitter for the speech he gave against President Donald Trump.

Biden kicked off the week with an address from Pittsburgh, where accused Trump of “rooting” for violence around the country because the president thinks he can politically take advantage of fear and chaos. The 2020 Democratic candidate also used his speech to condemn the riots, violence and the destruction of property America has seen in Portland, Kenosha, and elsewhere over the last several months.

As Biden went on his direct attack against Trump, the president’s daughter delivered a first rebuke on Twitter:

“Please stop lying Joe,” Ms. Trump tweeted. “You may think we are too ignorant to see through the lies — but God knows the truth.

Tiffany Trump’s remarks come about a week after she boosted her father when she spoke at the 2020 Republican National Convention. Trump especially used her address to attack media and tech companies, accusing them both of keeping people “mentally enslaved.”

