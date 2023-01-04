Top House Democrat Proposes Rescuing Kevin McCarthy

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) may be getting offered a lifeline by a top House Democrat. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) expressed on Tuesday that she is open to working with Republicans on some kind of “unity caucus.”

“Maybe what we need to do is look to some kind of arrangement that embraces people from both sides of the aisle and create a big middle,” the congresswoman told Spectrum News reporter Taylor Popielarz. “Because we can’t be ruled by fringes. That’s not in America’s interest and the people are telling us that.”

On Tuesday, McCarthy failed three times to earn enough votes to become Speaker of the House, but Democrats remained united in casting their votes for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).

“Kevin McCarthy was only short a few votes. I wish I could be part of some kind of a unity caucus that would yield [McCarthy] the votes, because the Republicans hold a majority, and maybe put us in a special category,” Kaptur, the longest serving woman in Congress, said.

Kaptur floated the idea of lending her vote to McCarthy.

“I’m a Democrat, but we have many Republicans in our district,” she said. “Not that we would agree with them on everything, but at least let the man become Speaker!”

NBC News reporter Henry J. Gomez posted a statement from Kaptur’s aides on Wednesday in response to her openness for supporting McCarthy. The statement noted that the congresswoman has “always worked across the aisle to get things done.”

On the other side of the aisle, Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) said on Wednesday that preliminary talks are “underway” with Democrats about a potential “consensus candidate.” Bacon, however, insisted he will remain loyal to McCarthy as long as the Republican’s name is in the race.

