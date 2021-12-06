Trump-Backed David Perdue Announces Primary Challenge to Gov. Brian Kemp, Claims Kemp is Reason He Lost His Senate Seat

Former Senator David Perdue (R-GA) officially announced he is running for governor of Georgia on Monday, challenging incumbent Governor Brian Kemp (R-GA) in the Republican primary.

Perdue was reportedly recruited to run by former President Donald Trump, who has targeted Kemp with attacks and insults since he certified President Joe Biden’s win in the state in 2020 and refused to endorse Trump’s allegations of voter fraud. Trump is expected to help Perdue fundraise and offer an official endorsement and support.

“I’m running for governor to make sure Stacey Abrams is never governor of Georgia,” Perdue said in a video posted to social media.

“To fight back, we simply have to be united. Unfortunately, today, we are divided, and Brian Kemp and Brad Raffensperger are to blame,” said Perdue of the current governor and secretary of state — both of whom refused to endorse Trump’s so-called “big lie” regarding 2020 election fraud.

I’m running for Governor to make sure Stacey Abrams is NEVER Governor of Georgia. We need bold conservatives who will stand up to the woke left, not cave to their radical demands. Join me in this fight to Stop Stacey and Save Georgia. pic.twitter.com/iQMMV97ynw — David Perdue (@Perduesenate) December 6, 2021

“Look, I like Brian, this isn’t personal. It’s simple,” Perdue continued. “He has failed all of us and cannot win in November. Instead of protecting our elections, he caved to Abrams and cost us two Senate seats, the Senate majority, and gave Joe Biden free rein.”

The two Senate seats Perdue is referring to include, his own former seat, which he lost to Democrat Jon Ossoff in a run-off. Most pundits and observers regarded Trump’s attacks on Republican officials, allegations of voter fraud, and calling the run-off elections “illegal and invalid” as responsible for helping Democrats win both those run-off elections and secure the majority in the U.S. Senate.

Trump released a statement hours after Perdue’s announcement, in which he slammed Kemp as a “RINO” — Republican in name only — who “cost us two Senate seats and a Presidential victory in the Great State of Georgia.”

Kemp’s reelection campaign tore into Perdue ahead of his announcement, dubbing him “the man who lost Republicans the United States Senate.”

CNN’s Michael Warren discussed Perdue’s video on At This Hour With Kate Bolduan Monday, saying that “Georgia Republicans should prepare for a knockout drag-down fight in this gubernatorial primary.”

Warren said that a Kemp ally told him that Kemp’s campaign “is willing to make David Perdue’s life a living Hell,” adding that “Democrats in Georgia, Stacey Abrams who just announced her candidacy last week, they are all smiling at this. The chaos can only help them, they think.”

