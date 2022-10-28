Trump DOJ Official Who Tried to Overturn 2020 Election Asks, ‘Can’t Liz Cheney Just Go Away Graciously After Her Loss?’

In what may be the least self-aware tweet in history, a former Department of Justice official who tried to overturn the 2020 election said he wishes Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) would “go away graciously” after losing her Republican primary.

Cheney released an ad criticizing fellow Republicans Kari Lake and Mark Finchem, who are running for governor and secretary of state in Arizona, respectively. Both candidates have falsely claimed the 2020 presidential election was rigged against Donald Trump.

Cheney said both have stated that “they will only honor the results of an election if they agree with it.”

Former Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark tweeted a screenshot of the ad and asked why Cheney, who will remain in Congress until January, doesn’t just leave the public stage.

“Can’t Liz Cheney just go away graciously after her loss?” he asked. “Guess the answer is no. We’re going to be plagued by her hectoring for years to come and her attempts to play kingmaker through a new PAC.”

Can’t Liz Cheney just go away graciously after her loss? Guess the answer is no. We’re going to be plagued by her hectoring for years to come and her attempts to play kingmaker through a new PAC.https://t.co/kmOHKRhol8 pic.twitter.com/V4dVsxYWhc — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) October 28, 2022

Clark’s home was raided by the FBI in July over his role in attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election to keep Trump in the White House. Trump falsely claimed the election had been stolen.

In December 2020, Clark lobbied Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to publicly announce a department investigation into widespread voter fraud despite the fact there was none. Clark also drafted a letter to Georgia officials advising them to convene a session of the state legislature to reconsider Joe Biden’s status as the winner of the election in the state. The letter was never sent.

In January 2021, Clark personally lobbied Trump to remove Rosen and appoint Clark Acting Attorney General. Upon learning of the plan, senior DOJ officials threatened to resign if Rosen were removed.

Rosen remained in his position.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com