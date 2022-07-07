‘Can I Put My Pants On?’: Body Cam Shows Trump DOJ Lawyer Jeffrey Clark in His Underwear During FBI Raid

Jeffrey Clark, who former President Donald Trump allegedly wished to make attorney general in the waning days of his term in office, was in his underwear when federal agents raided his home last month.

CNN obtained video of the raid from a police body camera, which captured Clark while his home was searched.

A female agent introduces herself and asks him to step outside. She informs him officers have a search warrant.

“Can I call my lawyer?” Clark asks.

The officer responds, “Let’s step outside,” while another cop says, “Just real quick, we’ve got to clear the house, make sure you’re safe.”

Clark then asks, “Can I put pants on first?”

Officers explain they need to enter his home, and Clark asks if he could enter the garage.

“Stand behind the cars and no one will see you,” an officer tells him.

Erin Burnett reported officers seized electronics and also utilized a dog which specialized in sniffing out hidden electronic devices.

“Sources tell CNN that the raid was part of the justice department’s sweeping investigation into Trump’s attempted to overturn the 2020 election,” Burnett stated.

The raid took place on June 23. The Washington Post reported,

Federal agents conducted a search Wednesday at the home of former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, who played a key role in President Donald Trump’s efforts to get law enforcement officials to challenge Joe Biden’s election victory. The search was confirmed by Clark’s current employer, who said in a written message that agents led a pajama-clad Clark out of his house in suburban Virginia in the early morning and “took his electronic devices.”

Clark later complained about the raid to Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

“I just think we’re living in an era that I don’t recognize and increasingly, Tucker, I don’t recognize the country anymore with these Stasi-like things happening,” he said.

Clark remained a close ally to Trump as he claimed the 2020 election was stolen.

He reportedly supported an effort by Republicans in battleground states to create so-called “alternate electors” who planned to certify their respective state’s votes for Trump.

