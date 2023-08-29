Trump Goes Ballistic After Chris Christie Appears On Fox News: ‘DROP OUT OF THE RACE’

Though he skipped the first Republican primary debate on Fox News and has called the network “hostile” to him, Donald Trump still watches the channel. As the former president does from time to time, on Tuesday he reacted angrily to a Fox program, this time in the form of America Reports.

GOP presidential candidate Chris Christie appeared on the show and was asked about a federal judge setting a trial date of March 4 for Trump, who was indicted in Washington, D.C. over his attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

“Judge Tanya Chutkan, who is an Obama appointee, said we’re going to the courtroom on the 4th of March, a day before Super Tuesday,” host John Roberts told Christie. “Supporters of former President Trump are looking at this saying that timeline seems to clearly be designed to interfere with the primary process. What do you say?”

“What interferes with the primary process is Donald Trump’s conduct and his insistence on continuing to run for president of the United States despite the fact he’s been indicted in four different jurisdictions and he’s out on bail in four different jurisdictions in this country,” the former New Jersey governor replied. “Whether you believe the charges are just or not, they are here.”

Christie went on to tout his credentials and argued Trump can’t beat President Joe Biden.

“Well, I mean, he is still the frontrunner by a longshot,” Roberts said. “He dropped a little after the first debate but still has a leg up on everybody else. We’ll see how this continues to go.”

Subsequently, Trump fired off two posts on his Truth Social platform, one directed at each man in the exchange:

Sloppy Chris Christie, who was rated the Worst Governor in the History of New Jersey, had the lowest approval rating, 8%, had 11 straight downgrades of New Jersey Bonds, a record, was thrown out of New Hampshire after his last debate, and endlessly suffered from the horrible and never ending Bridgegate scandal, SHOULD DROP OUT OF THE RACE. HE IS GOING NOWHERE AND IS VERY BAD FOR THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!

He went after Roberts shortly after:

Would somebody please tell RINO John Roberts of FoxNews that my poll numbers went up after the last “debate,” they didn’t go “slightly down.” I am leading DeSanctimonious by more than 50 Points, and Crooked Joe Biden by a lot. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Watch above via Fox News.

