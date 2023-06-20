Trump Calls Fox News ‘A Hostile Network’ During Interview With Bret Baier

Former President Donald Trump called Fox News “a hostile network” during an interview with Bret Baier on the network in part two of a conversation aired Tuesday.

Asked whether he would skip the first 2024 Republican primary debates, Trump said that while he likes to debate, it would not make sense to debate people polling in the single digits when he was “40 points up.”

“Why would I let these people take shots at me?” Trump questioned, before pointing out that President Joe Biden wouldn’t debate “JFK Jr.” despite him polling at 21%.

“Robert,” Baier corrected, pointing out that Biden’s rival was Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and not John F. Kennedy Jr., before asking, “So you haven’t made your definitive decision on the primary?”

Trump responded, “No, I haven’t, but I do say, why would I allow a hostile network — Fox, you know, pretty hostile — why would I allow…”

Baier interrupted, “You get a fair shake,” to which Trump replied, “This is a fair interview, but it’s hostile. It’s on the hostile side. I wouldn’t say it’s a puff piece but that’s okay.”

He continued, “Hey Bret, why would I allow a hostile network and then allow people that are polling at zero, they’re polling at zero, many of these guys. One of them is zero with an arrow left. Now I think that’s a mistake.”

Trump has repeatedly taken shots at Fox News in recent months.

During the interview, Trump mocked Fox News’ ratings decline, pointing out that “a lot less” are watching the network today “than used to watch it.” Trump also mocked Fox News’ ratings in a series of Truth Social posts last week, while on Monday he complained after Fox News aired a poll that showed him losing to Biden.

Earlier this month, Trump went on yet another tirade against the network, writing:

FOX SHOULD EMBRACE MAGA. THEIR PRIMETIME VIEWERSHIP IS DOWN 37% FROM JUST A YEAR AGO, ALL BECAUSE THE VERY SMART, EVEN BRILLIANT, MAGADONIANS KNOW THAT, DESPITE ALL THE FAKE LIP SERVICE, FOXNEWS IS PUSHING RON DESANCTUS, OR ANYONE ELSE FOR THAT MATTER, BECAUSE THEY HATE THE GREATEST “AMERICA FIRST” PRESIDENT TO EVER PUT ON A SUIT AND TIE, ME. THEY ARE ALL GLOBALISTS, AND GLOBALISTS WILL NEVER, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!

In May, Trump lashed out against Fox News host Laura Ingraham after she also aired a poll that showed him losing to Biden, and in the same month, he even attacked his former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for giving “the wrong poll numbers” on the network.

