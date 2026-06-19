The head of the company that owns the firm responsible for part of the renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool pleaded guilty to bribing a congressman, The New York Times reported on Thursday night.

President Donald Trump fixated on the Reflecting Pool in recent months, taking a personal interest in seeing to its renovation. He frequently brought up the topic during press gaggles, even when reporters had not asked him about it. Since the job was completed, the pool has been plagued by algae blooms. This week, passersby at the pool began to notice paint starting to peel away from the bottom. Rather than reflect the color Trump chose for the bottom – American flag blue – the algae has given the pool a distinct green hue.

As part of the renovation, Trump awarded a $1,7 million no-bid contract to an Ohio company to install a water purification system. The name of the company is – and this is true – Greenwater Services.

The Times reported that the company is owned by the J.J. Cafaro Trust, helmed by John J. Cafaro, a Trump donor and one of the president’s Mar-a-Lago neighbors. His water purification company lists Cafaro’s mansion in Palm Beach as its address in Florida corporate records. The report added that Cafaro’s daughter served as a Democratic Ohio state senator from 2007 to 2016, and said he has donated money to Republicans and Democrats.

One of the Democrats Cafaro “donated” money to was former Rep. James Traficant (D-OH) – by bribing him:

Mr. Cafaro’s family business was in developing shopping centers, but he branched into other industries, including aerospace. He pleaded guilty in 2001 to conspiracy to bribe Representative James A. Traficant Jr., Democrat of Ohio, and later testified against Mr. Traficant.

In 2001, the U.S. House of Representatives expelled Traficant, who, until former Rep. George Santos (R-NY) in 2023, was the most recent member to be expelled. Traficant was convicted of bribery and racketeering in 2002 and was released in 2009 before dying in 2014.

Traficant was infamous for his ridiculous hairdo and one-minute floor speeches that had nothing to do with House business. And also the crimes.

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