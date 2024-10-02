Trump Goes off in First Interview Since Latest Jack Smith Filing: ‘They Rigged the Election’

Former President Donald Trump gave his first television interview on Wednesday since a motion in one of his federal cases was unsealed earlier in the day.

Special Counsel Jack Smith filed the motion last month after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Trump and other former presidents are immune from “official acts” they undertook while in office. The motion says the government’s case still conforms to the court’s ruling. Trump had pleaded not guilty to four counts that stem from his attempt to overturn the 2020 election that he lost.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan unsealed the motion, which contained several new revelations.

Hours later, the former president attended a fundraiser in Houston, where Ali Bradley of NewsNation caught up with him.

“We know that Special Counsel Jack Smith had filed court documents calling her actions in the aftermath of the 2020 election, quote, ‘a private criminal effort,'” she told Trump. “Can you respond to that?”

“Yeah, he’s a deranged person,” he replied. “I call him deranged Jack Smith.”

Trump then noted that U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon tossed another case against him in which Smith charged the ex-president with retaining classified documents after he left office. The decision by the Trump-appointed judge in July shocked legal analysts.

“He just lost a big documents case,” Trump went on. “That was the biggest of them all.”

The former president said Smith is working at the behest of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

“This was a weaponization of government and that’s why [it] was released 30 days before the election,” Trump alleged. “They rigged the election. I didn’t rig the election… They should have never allowed the information to be, to come before the public. But they did that because they want to hurt you with the election.”

He concluded, “It’s pure election interference.”

Earlier in the day, Trump went on Truth Social and slammed Smith after the filing was unsealed, saying the “deep state are totally freaking out.”

