Kaitlan Collins Clashes With House Republican Who Asks Why She Mentioned 2020 Election: ‘Donald Trump Is Still Talking About It’

CNN host Kaitlan Collins clashed with House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-MN) on Wednesday after he scolded her for “talking about something that’s four years ago.”

After Emmer told Collins what he believed voters were most concerned about, she responded, “We’ve actually seen polls that show voters are also concerned about democracy. It registers higher than maybe some Republicans might predict.”

Collins then noted that Emmer broke with many of his Republican colleagues by choosing to certify the 2020 election and criticizing efforts to overturn the results, before asking if he still felt the same way today.

“Kaitlan, we’re talking about an election that’s gonna take place in 35 days. What are you doing talking about something that’s four years ago?” snapped Emmer.

Collins shot back, “Donald Trump is still talking about it from four years ago, with all due respect, congressman.”

“Well, with all due respect, Kaitlan, people want to know– they’re hurting, they wanna know how it’s gonna get fixed, and it’s been broken by Kamala Harris and Joe Biden,” claimed Emmer. “Donald Trump and JD Vance are gonna fix it and that’s why they’re gonna win the election on the 5th of November.”

Collins questioned, “So is that the tactic for Republicans, is just to not answer questions about that and just move on and focus on immigration, focus on the economy? Both very important issues, but I mean as we can see by what Donald Trump is still saying, so is what happened with the election and his efforts to overturn it.”

Emmer replied, “Apparently, you don’t like my answer either. What Donald Trump is saying is that he created an economy that worked for everyone. One of the greatest economies this country’s ever seen. Kamala Harris, under her watch, they created one of the worst for many Americans. Many Americans are suffering when they go to the grocery store, when they go to the gas pump, when they try to pay their bills. They’re suffering because of these failed policies under Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. And then you’ve got the open southern border, and you’ve got instability all around the globe because these guys are not competent.”

He concluded, “That’s what people are concerned about. That’s what they’re going to be voting on in just a few weeks, Kaitlan, and that’s where the focus should be. This kind of talk is just trying to distract from the issues that matter most.”

