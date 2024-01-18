During an appearance on Thursday’s Hannity, former President Donald Trump claimed that President Joe Biden is “a threat to democracy.”

Trump infamously attempted to overturn the 2020 election, which he falsely claims was rigged against him. After that contest, he pressured Republicans in states he lost to subvert the results so he could remain in power. After those efforts failed, he urged then-Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to certify the results in Congress as the presiding officer. When Pence declined, a mob stormed Congress and sparked a deadly riot while Trump reportedly watched it all on television while ignoring lawmakers’ pleas to send help.

In short, Trump tried to end American democracy.

As a result of this election scheming, he is under indictment in two jurisdictions. He is also facing indictments in two unrelated cases.

Citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, Colorado and Maine have removed Trump from their presidential ballots. That clause states that federal officeholders may not have engaged in “insurrection.” The former president is appealing these decisions before the U.S. Supreme Court, which has agreed to hear the case.

Fox News host Sean Hannity asked for Trump’s response to being removed from the ballots.

“What is your reaction?” he asked. “Because you’re the person they’re trying to kick off the ticket, but they’re the ones claiming you’re not democratic. Pretty ironic.”

Trump replied by referencing the “great justices” on the court and predicted that “they’re not gonna take the vote away from the people.”

He continued:

I’m sure the Supreme Court is going to say, “We’re not going to take the vote away from the people. Now, Biden is a threat to democracy. He’s an absolute threat to democracy. He’s very dangerous for a couple of reasons. Number one, he’s grossly incompetent, which is the number one reason. But he’s also– actually, in his own way, it’s not him. It’s the people that’s around him. He’s got some very bad people surrounding him at that desk. You have people running the Department of Justice surrounding him. They’re young and they’re smart and they are communists and they’re Marxists, they’re fascists, and they’re running this country.

Trump concluded his response by wondering, “How can you possibly take the vote away?”

Watch above via Fox News.