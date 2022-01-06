Former Trump White House Press Secretary and Communications Director Stephanie Grisham lit into her former boss, Donald Trump, during a Thursday morning interview on CNN.

Grishman, who is now cooperating with the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot, has become a prominent critic of Trump since quitting in protest the day of the attack on the Capitol.

CNN anchor John Berman asked Grisham, “Do you know specifically who pleaded with Trump to stop the violence during the attack? We have heard Ivanka [Trump], Kevin McCarthy, who else?”

Grisham, who also served as First Lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff, responded, “I don’t know specifically. I know Mrs. Trump did not. So there’s that.”

She continued, “All I know about that day was that he was in the dining room, gleefully watching on his TV as he often did, ‘look at all of the people fighting for me,’ hitting rewind, watching it again — that’s what I know.”

During the interview, Grisham previewed an upcoming meeting she is coordinating with former Trump officials. Grisham said this upcoming gathering will be aimed at creating a movement to stop Trumpism by letting Trump supporters hear from the people who worked with him.

Watch above via CNN

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com