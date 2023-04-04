Tucker Carlson And Adam Carolla Declare Covid Mask Mandates More Insane Than Manson Family

Fox News host Tucker Carlson and Adam Carolla went after covid mask policy during a recent podcast interview.

The exchange took place on the Monday edition of The Adam Carolla Show. They chatted about various topics including politics, working in news, and covid.

“I mean, obviously through covid, we just lived through this. And it’s insane. You know, the difference is, is if your rural community of a hundred people got the science wrong, it would be fine because they’re not making policy decisions. So we have the sort of, I believe it’s a lack of religion and in it’s place –superstition,” Carolla said.

“We should all look back on this era and think about this phrase ‘Mask up in between bites.’ The notion that that was even uttered from a mouth, much less a mouth of authority into a microphone or into the galley, you know, into the alley way of an airplane. — The idea that somebody just said mask up in between bites and we listened — it’s insane,” Carolla added. “The Manson family is not as insane as the person that came up with mask up in between bites.”

“And they had more sex than your average — kind of probably healthier sex lives than your average–” Carlson said.

“The Mansons?” Carolla clarified.

“The average leader of our society now,” Carlson said. “They’re all weird, androgynous, celibate, creepy, isolated people who are encouraging children, to be androgynous and celibate and isolated, it’s like, whoa, whoa. I’m opting out, dude, this is too dark for me.”

“But it’s self-imposed. And that’s the crazy part,” Carolla said. “You know, when I used to work on a construction site with poor people, they ate crappy food for lunch, but it’s all they could afford. But this is self-imposed.”

“A hundred percent,” Carlson said.

Watch above via The Adam Carolla Show.

