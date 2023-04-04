Right Side Broadcasting Network Gets Slapped With 7-Day YouTube Ban for ‘Elections Misinformation’ — Day Before Trump Arraignment

Right Sign Broadcasting Network announced that YouTube had slapped a 7-day ban on its channel, the day before former President Donald Trump is set to be arraigned in New York City.

The rabidly pro-Trump media company complained about YouTube’s “Orwellian censorship practices” in a statement on their website, writing that the video platform had sent RSBN a notice of a violation of their “elections misinformation” policies and removed RSBN videos of Trump’s rally last month in Waco, Texas, his speech at CPAC, and an RSBN interview with the former president at Mar-a-Lago.

RELEASE: YouTube imposes 7-day BAN on RSBN's channel the day before Trump arraignmenthttps://t.co/o0DzGTYciP pic.twitter.com/vCmLv1qZkQ — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) April 3, 2023

According to RSBN, YouTube flagged the following “violations” of their policies:

“Claims that the 2020 US Presidential election and 2022 Brazil Presidential election were stolen,”

“Content that advances false claims that widespread fraud, errors, or glitches occurred in the 2020 U.S. presidential election or the 2022 Brazilian presidential election,”

Absence of “countervailing views” in the “video, audio, title, or description.”

The penalties imposed by YouTube were to remove the violating videos, issue a “strike” on RSBN’s channel, and impose a temporary 7-day ban on the RSBN account. YouTube’s policies spell out escalating penalties for each subsequent strike, with increased lengths of bans leading up to a permanent ban for any account that gets three strikes within a 90-day period.

“Conveniently, YouTube’s Orwellian censorship practices have returned just one day before President Trump is arraigned in a gross weaponization of the justice system,” RSBN’s statement said. “Rather than allowing RSBN to show a countervailing view to the mainstream media’s version of the arraignment, they are simply shutting down our efforts. Again, they are leaving millions of Americans voiceless in the face of tyranny.”

For the record, Trump filed and lost over sixty lawsuits in state and federal courts across the country attempting to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election. Many of those cases were decided by Republican-appointed judges — some appointed to the bench by Trump himself. In not one of those cases was any evidence unearthed that would have overturned the election result in even one state, much less the multiple states Trump would have needed in order to overcome Joe Biden’s lead in the Electoral College votes.

