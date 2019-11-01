Fox News host Tucker Carlson wrote an op-ed for the Daily Caller with the site’s fellow co-founder Neil Patel Thursday, noting that it’s no surprise young people are flocking to socialism when “our current system isn’t working” for them.

“You may be happy with the state of the U.S. economy, but many young people aren’t,” proclaimed Carlson and Patel. “You often hear it said that young people support socialism because they’ve been brainwashed by their professors. There’s some truth to that, of course, but it’s not the main problem. The main problem — the reason capitalism is increasingly discredited and socialism increasingly popular — is that for too many young people, our current system isn’t working.”

The two co-founders then explained that older generations tell young people to go to college if they want to succeed, but the young people are then loaded with tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt, which means they can’t afford to buy property, or start families.

“Keep in mind, college debt isn’t like ordinary debt. Thanks to a well-funded lobbying campaign, student loans can’t be erased by bankruptcy. They last forever. Many of today’s college freshmen can expect to spend their working lives paying interest on loans that, in the end, didn’t help them at all,” Carlson and Patel explained. “No wonder young people aren’t getting married, buying homes or having children. They can’t afford to. No wonder so many support Bernie Sanders. If this is capitalism, they don’t want any part of it.”

The two concluded that the “financial burden” needs to be taken “off the shoulders of middle-class families and 22-year-olds and back onto the people who’ve gotten rich from it.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]