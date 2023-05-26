US Senator Declares He No Longer Shops at Target Because Store Decided to ‘Wage War’ By Selling Pride Merchandise

U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) has jumped into the far-right fray over Target by claiming the mega retailer has decided to “wage war” on its customers by selling LGBTQ merchandise, and vowing not to shop there again.

“Target could have decided to stay out of the culture wars, instead it decided to wage war on a large share of its customer base,” Vance tweeted. “I no longer shop at Target, and it seems many families are doing the same.”

Target could have decided to stay out of the culture wars, instead it decided to wage war on a large share of its customer base. I no longer shop at Target, and it seems many families are doing the same. https://t.co/RMVseSjdqS — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) May 26, 2023

Vance retweeted a post by right-wing journalist Benny Johnson showing Target’s stock price tanking.

Johnson’s tweet read: “Target stock has just COLLAPSED to its lowest trading value in a YEAR with no end in sight. For the first time in my life, common sense Americans are standing up for themselves and committing to ACTION. We are the majority. We are winning. We’re just getting started.”

Historian Kevin M. Kruse took a shot at Vance, tweeting, “‘Wage war,’ Jesus Christ, have some self respect.”

“Wage war,” Jesus Christ, have some self respect https://t.co/L7Ye259MmL — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) May 26, 2023

New York Times columnist Jamelle Bouie tweeted that Vance is “doing an excellent job representing the biggest, blubbering babies on the planet, whose scream and cry that they’re being attacked when they see a few t-shirts at the big box store.”

sen. vance doing an excellent job representing the biggest, blubbering babies on the planet, whose scream and cry that they’re being attacked when they see a few t-shirts at the big box store https://t.co/gIAqQyQ3O4 — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) May 26, 2023

According to The Washington Post, Target has “offered products celebrating Pride Month, typically in June, for more than a decade. But this year’s collection led to threats” from conservatives accusing the company of “grooming children” with items like “tuck-friendly” swimwear. The AP fact-checked that claim, reporting that the swimwear was only for adults — typically transgender women — who required extra coverage, not children.

Regardless, disgruntled customers have harassed Target employees, knocked over merchandise displays, and posted threatening videos to social media.

“Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior,” said a Target spokesperson. She did not specify exactly which items would be removed.

Another MAGA politician who has jumped on Target’s Pride offerings is Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who referenced the recent Bud Light advertising controversy over a transgender influencer.

“Experts think that Target won’t suffer the same fate as Bud Light. What they don’t realize is the guys, who quit Bud Light, wives shop at Target. Or at least they used to,” Greene tweeted.

Experts think that Target won’t suffer the same fate as Bud Light. What they don’t realize is the guys, who quit Bud Light, wives shop at Target. Or at least they used to. pic.twitter.com/97v6bbkaxH — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 26, 2023

Right-wing podcaster Charlie Kirk tweeted information “proving” Target wants to lead children astray.

“Did you know: Target is financial supporter and self-described “proud partner” of GLSEN, a radical far-left group that pushes school districts to keep gender transitions SECRET from parents.”

Did you know: Target is financial supporter and self-described “proud partner” of GLSEN, a radical far-left group that pushes school districts to keep gender transitions SECRET from parents. 🎯 🌈 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 26, 2023

LGBTQ activists have condemned Target for capitulating to the MAGA Republicans and abandoning their cause.

Sarah Kate Ellis, President and CEO of GLAAD, spoke out against Target caving to “fringe activists.”

Anti-LGBTQ violence and hate should not be winning in America, but it will continue to until corporate leaders step up as heroes for their LGBTQ employees and consumers and do not cave to fringe activists calling for censorship. The fact that a small group of extremists are threatening disgusting and harsh violence in response to Target continuing its long-standing tradition of offering products for everyone should be a wake-up call for consumers and is a reminder that LGBTQ people, venues, and events are being attacked with threats and violence like never before.

—

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com