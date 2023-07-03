‘Vacuous Succubus’: Project Veritas Board Member Lashes Out at Ousted Founder James O’Keefe Following Resignation

Former Project Veritas board member Matthew Tyrmand lashed out at the organizations ousted founder James O’Keefe on Monday, calling him a “vacuous succubus” and a “scumbag,” following his resignation from the company’s board.

After it was reported on Twitter that Tyrmand had resigned from the Project Veritas board, Tyrmand appeared to confirm the news, tweeting that it was “(somewhat) accurate.”

Tyrmand then lashed out at O’Keefe after he noticed that the Project Veritas founder had liked the post reporting Tyrmand’s resignation:

Oh you think this is good for you, you lying sack of shit? I know all what you did, you fkn scumbag. Only thing keeping me from not airing your bullshit heretofore the last 5 months was being connected to an institution that had other people in it that I was concerned about. Cuz Ive cared about our people, novel sentiment I know, to a vacuous succubus like yourself. Those people of @Project_Veritas are amazing warriors- those who did the work and who bled and sweat for your legacy. They did work you didn’t, nee couldn’t, do but you took credit for. Now I can discuss all of it. On my own schedule. And I have ALL the receipts. Let’s roll;) (Gonna be a super fun next 6-12 months;))

O’Keefe was ousted from Project Veritas in February following a bitter conflict with the company’s board, and allies of O’Keefe singled out Tyrmand as the alleged “ringleader” behind his ousting. O’Keefe went on to found a new company, the O’Keefe Media Group, as a competitor to Project Veritas.

