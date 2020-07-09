Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) compared opening Florida schools to re-opening Walmart and Florida in an attempt to argue schools could operate amid the coronavirus pandemic during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

“If a parent wants to opt for virtual education, they should absolutely be able to do that,” DeSantis said. “We shouldn’t be forcing them to do any types of decisions. But I’m confident if you can do Home Depot, if you can do Walmart, if you can do these things, we can absolutely do the schools. I want our kids to be able minimize education gap that I think has developed.”

Florida currently has over 220,000 cases of coronavirus with almost 4,000 deaths since the beginning of March. As one of the biggest hotspots of the virus, the state recorded 9,989 new cases on Wednesday — its fourth-highest single-day total during the pandemic.

Some politicians and reporters have attacked DeSantis’ response to Covid-19 in the last couple of months. On Tuesday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez (R) said DeSantis has downplayed the outbreak and noted, “People listen to a unified message from their political leaders, we just don’t have one right now.”

DeSantis has often attacked the media for their “partisan” coverage of the virus while feuding with Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) and his brother, Chris Cuomo.

“You got a lot of people in your profession who waxed poetically for weeks and weeks about how Florida was going to be just like New York,” DeSantis said May 20. “Wait two weeks, Florida’s going to be next. Just like Italy, wait two weeks. Well, hell we’re eight weeks away from that and it hasn’t happened.”

