Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) claimed Defense Secretary Mark Esper is considering the reinstatement of Captain Brett Crozier after Crozier was relieved from duty for blowing the whistle about a coronavirus outbreak on his ship.

After being asked by Cheddar whether he’s “calling for Captain Crozier to be reinstated,” Garamendi responded, “Absolutely.”

NEW — @RepGaramendi is officially asking that Capt. Brett Crozier be reinstated aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt. “The sailors on that ship thought he was the best… bring him back… it’s my understanding that Secretary Esper is considering it.” WATCH: pic.twitter.com/NZEkRlkIO5 — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) April 13, 2020

“The men and women, the sailors on that ship, they thought he was the best. They wanted him to remain on the ship, you could tell by the way they cheered as he was taken off of that ship and had lost his job,” Garamendi explained. “Bring him back, let him get this ship back in a healthy situation… It’s a very very important part of our national security. This is an extremely important ship. So, he could do it, let’s see what happens.”

Garamendi went on to reveal, “My understanding is that Secretary Esper’s considering it. I tweeted today, and we sent him a message also.”

“Put this man back in charge, get this ship back in order,” Garamendi concluded. “Let’s get this thing under control.”

On Monday, it was reported that one of the sailors from the USS Theodore Roosevelt — Crozier’s former ship — had died from the coronavirus. Over 500 sailors on the ship reportedly tested positive for the virus.

