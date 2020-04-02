The United States Navy — according to new reports out from NBC News, CNN, and other outlets — is expected to relieve Capt. Brett Crozier of his duties over “sounding the alarm” regarding an outbreak of the coronavirus aboard the aircraft carrier he captions on the high-seas, the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

Crozier, who penned a letter on Monday seeking help to address the outbreak on the ship, is expected to be officially relieved of duty on Thursday evening in a briefing from Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly.

The dismissal of duty allegedly is over a “loss of trust and confidence” in the captain, according to officials who spoke with NBC News.

