Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) endorsed 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden in an appearance on his live stream on Monday.

“Today I am asking all Americans, I’m asking every Democrat, I’m asking every independent, I’m asking a lot of Republicans, to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy,” Sanders said.

Sanders urged his supporters to back Biden’s campaign and insisted that they must work together to ensure President Donald Trump does not have a second term.

“We’ve got to make Trump a one-term president and we need you in the White House,” Sanders told Biden during the live stream

“I want to thank you for that. It’s big deal. Your endorsement means a great deal, a great deal to me,” Biden replied. “I’m going to need you. Not just to win the campaign, but to govern.”

The former rivals acknowledged their political differences and promised viewers that they would set up task forces and examine areas where the contrasting sides of the Democratic party could work together.

Sanders hinted his endorsement in a Twitter post before appearing on the live stream:

We must come together to defeat the most dangerous president in modern history. I’m joining @JoeBiden‘s livestream with a special announcement. https://t.co/AC3zh3ChX3 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 13, 2020

Biden has since taken to Twitter to post a picture of himself standing next to Sanders with the caption “unity”:



Watch the live stream above, via PBS.

