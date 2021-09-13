WATCH: Rudy Giuliani Impersonates Queen Elizabeth, Calls Mark Milley an ‘Assh*le’ in Bizarre 9/11 Speech

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani gave a very unusual speech in which he impersonated Queen Elizabeth, talked about having a fight with General Mark Milley, and made several other weird comments on the anniversary of 9/11.

On Saturday, Giuliani held his annual dinner to memorialize the 20th anniversary of the attacks. His speech ended up veering off course as he rambled through a variety of topics, not the least of which was when he talked about declining a royal title from the British monarch years ago.

“She said, ‘You did a wonderful job on September 11,'” Giuliani recalled in a questionable English accent. “And therefore I’m making you an honorary knight, commander of the royal something or other.”

Giuliani claimed he rejected the knighthood “because if you took a knighthood, you had to lose your citizenship.” Instead of dwelling on that though, Giuliani took a left turn as he denied having any kind of meaningful relationship with Prince Andrew, who remains legally embattled because of his connection to Jeffrey Epstein’s child sex trafficking scandal.

“I know Prince Andrew is very questionable now,” said Giuliani. “I never went out with him. Ever! Never had a drink with him, never was with a woman or young girl with him. Ever, ever, ever. One time, I met him in my office, and one time when we had the party.”

At another point in his remarks, Giuliani railed at Milley and the Biden administration for how they handled America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. He particularly went after the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman though for saying that the Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan was “not strategically important.”

“I wanted to grab his stars and shove it down his throat and say, ‘It’s 400 miles from China, assh*le!'” Giuliani said. “China is going to be our enemy for the next 40 years! You have an airbase 400 miles from them and you’re giving it up? Idiot! What the hell is wrong with you? Who pays you? Christ!”

Giuliani’s remarks came after he said on WABC’s radio 9/11 remembrance that President Joe Biden “doesn’t belong” in New York for the anniversary. They also come after he said it was “a sin to politicize the 9/11 ceremony.”

It’s a sin to politicize the 9/11 ceremony. I don’t recognize any of the people up front being here that day saving lives. But there were many who were here and risked their lives to save others. They are roped off and put way back. Priority….politics! — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) September 11, 2021

