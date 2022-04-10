‘We Should Not Be Teaching Sexualization to Our Kids’: GOP Gov. Candidate Andrew Giuliani Pledges to Bring Controversial FL Bill to New York

New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani plans to introduce legislation banning teachers of certain elementary school grades from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity similar to a bill recently signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).

House Bill 1557, referred to as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by opponents, was signed into law by DeSantis in late March. Its provisions include banning classroom discussion about sexual orientation and gender identity for 3rd grade and under, prohibiting discussion of those topics “in a manner that is not age appropriate for students,” and requiring schools in most cases to notify parents when their children receive counseling services.

Giuliani, the son of former NYC Mayor and ex-Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, said Sunday “as a father, I completely agree with” DeSantis’ law.

“We should not be teaching sexualization to our kids at five, six, seven, eight years old and I don’t care if that’s heterosexuality, homosexuality, whatever it is, it’s inappropriate at such a young age,” Giuliani said.

He then invoked the U.N.’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which includes the right to education.

“Parents have a prior right to choose the kind of education that shall be given to their children,” the declaration states.

Giuliani then remarked: “That’s exactly what DeSantis is doing here in Florida, and I would push legislation like that in New York, and I look forward to signing it into law next year.”

The interview follows NYC Mayor Eric Adams launching an ad campaign encouraging LGBTQ+ Floridians to come to New York City.

“Come to the city where you can say whatever you want” and “People say a lot of ridiculous things in New York. ‘Don’t Say Gay’ isn’t one of them,” are among the messages the billboards say.

