What’s With the ‘Georgia Delegation?!’ Karl Rove Skewers Democrat Who Suggested Biden Docs. Planted With MTG Comparison

Former Bush White House aide and Fox News contributor Karl Rove weighed in on the going scandal surrounding President Joe Biden’s retention of classified documents and had no patience for suggestions from Democrats that the documents were planted on Biden.

After a discussion about the White House press secretary refusing to answer any questions on the topic, Rove shredded the White House’s strategy in dealing with the affair.

“The more information you give, the earlier you give it, the better off you are. And it did not help the White House yesterday to look like it was stonewalling on an issue that’s at the top of a lot of people’s minds,” Rove noted.

“The fact that the president didn’t seem to know anything about these documents, including that they were there or what was in them has prompted some Democrats to suggest, well, maybe somebody put the documents there. Listen to Hank Johnson, congressman from Georgia,” said anchor John Roberts before playing the clip.

“I’m suspicious of the timing of it. I’m also aware of the fact that things can be planted on people, places and things can be planted or things can be planted in places and then discovered conveniently,” says Rep. Johnson in the clip from Thursday.

“He seem to get a little confused about exactly what was going on there. But if it is, there are some people who have posited that if these things were planted, it was Democrats who planted them to stop Joe Biden from running again in 2024,” added Roberts.

“Well, what is it about members of the Georgia delegation? We got a Republican who’s worried about space lasers controlled by a Jewish family. They’re starting fires in northern California,” shot back Rove, ribbing controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

“And now we’ve got Hank Johnson saying that people are able to sneak into the, quote, ‘locked garage’ in Wilmington and hide documents there and then get into the Penn Biden Center and take classified documents and put them there. I mean, what kind of lunacy is that?” Rove added.

“I mean, no, the question is, who took them? Did the did the vice president of the United States, then former Vice President Joe Biden, or did a member of his staff? There’s also a question, did he rely upon that material in order to write his book?” Rove said, getting back to substance.

“He writes a memoir about the vice presidency. We know that some of those documents have to do with Ukraine. He was in charge of the Ukrainian, of the administration’s or Ukrainian policy to helping the Ukraine to fight corruption,” he continued, concluding:

Did he draw on these documents involving the United States or the United Kingdom and China and Ukraine and other places in writing his memoir? In which case, he should have remembered that he was using classified documents. And again, going back to that September 60 minute interview, he’s he’s going to have a lot to explain. Having has said it was irresponsible for President Trump to handle documents to now find out he is irresponsible in handling them as well.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News

