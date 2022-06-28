Wyoming GOP Icon Rips Into ‘Spoiled Brat Trump,’ Urges Him to ‘Stop the Squeal’ After Taping Ad For Liz Cheney

Former Sen. Alan Simson (R-WY) features prominently in Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-WY) most recent campaign ad as she fights an uphill battle for reelection.

By all accounts, Cheney is trailing her GOP primary opponent, former Republican National Committeewoman Harriet Hageman, and is pulling out all the stops to try and bolster her chances – including Simpson.

Sen. Simpson, who served in the U.S. Senate from 1979 t0 1997, is himself an institution in Wyoming, particularly in Republican politics.

In the new ad, released Tuesday, Simpson simply says, “Join me in voting for Liz Cheney on August 16th” and is referred to only as “Al.”

While the ad itself is relatively tame, Simpson, now 91, offered a lot more bluster in an interview with NBC News.

The veteran Republican sounded off on Cheney’s work on the House Jan. 6 Committee, which has so raised the ire of former President Donald Trump and his allies.

“She’s not after Trump or hating Trump, she is stating what is obvious to many Americans: That this is a wrecking ball of democracy,” Simpson told NBC.

Simpson then offered some strong words of condemnation for Trump, ridiculing his debunked allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election. He suggested Trump “Stop the Squeal,” riffing off Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally that preceded the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Simpson went on to call Trump a “spoiled brat” who is “at the root” of a “Machiavellian distortion of whatever this country stands for.”

“This guy is so full of himself that he would overturn every kind of rule of law or Constitutional process because of his own ego, which is twisted,” Simpson added of Trump.

“I voted for him once,” Simpson continued, noting, “I’ll never vote for him again — that’s for goddamn sure.”

Simpson defended Cheney’s efforts to get Democrats to vote for her in the GOP primary, saying, “That doesn’t bother me a whip, that’s been on the books in Wyoming through the decades.”

“They just want somebody to do the work and be a Wyomingite or an American,” he said of Wyoming voters, who are allowed to crossover and vote in either primary.

“They don’t give a damn if they are a Republican or a Democrat, just if they have a head,” he concluded.

