Young Turks Host Cenk Uygur Goes Off On Uvalde Police for Inaction During Shooting: ‘You’re All Cowards!’

Cenk Uygur went off on the Uvalde Police Department over their slow response to the school shooting that took place on Tuesday leaving 19 children and 2 adults dead.

Speaking on the Friday edition of Young Turks, Uygur was irate over new reports that indicate that it took over one hour for police to gain entry into the school to confront the shooter and some officers were reluctant to put themselves in the line of fire.

Uygur said, “You know how there’s ACAB, ‘All cops are bastards.’ I don’t know if that’s true. Um, and we’ve talked about that in the past, but I’m going with ACAC. All cops are cowards now!”

“I’ll tell you why that one is indisputable,” he continued, “It’s not because they’re born cowards. It’s not that they’re not — they’re less courageous than the average person. No, they go into the police academy and they’re taught cowardice!”

“They’re taught you are more important than the citizens. And by the way, you can just ask a cop. If they’re not lying straight to your face, they will tell you that is emphasized over and over again!” he yelled.

“Protect yourself first, which is the exact opposite of what we should be telling them. The whole point is you’re a cop that is there to protect and serve the community. And you’re supposed to prioritize the citizens above your own safety!” he said.

“We accept it as normal. They say it all the time. Cops will openly say, we gotta protect ourselves first. Well, then you’re a coward and — you weren’t born that way,” Uygur added.

“You were taught. You must be a coward,” he concluded.

Listen above via Young Turks.

