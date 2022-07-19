YUGE POLL: DeSantis Crushing Trump By Giant Margin in Their Home State of Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is stomping ex-president and now-resident of Florida Donald Trump by over 20 points in the latest presidential preference poll in the state.

In a preference poll out this week, DeSantis is ahead of Trump by double digits and well outside the margin of error on the question of which candidate Republican voters would prefer as the GOP nominee in 2022.

In the aggregate that number was 61% for DeSantis versus just 39% for Trump. Even among undecideds, the Lean Trump voters were outstripped by the Lean DeSantis.

Florida-based pollster Victory Insights notes this is the widest margin over Trump to date in any “publicly-listed 2024 poll.”

On their favorability metrics (Popularity, Likability, Enthusiasm, Strong Supporters), DeSantis is likewise crushing Trump, particularly on “Enthusiasm” which they rate at 93% for the current governor and only 72% for the ex-president. And that doesn’t just impact the future, argues Victory. These sentiments among voters affect 2022, as well.

“Individual polls we’ve conducted for private clients across the state of Florida have indicated the same thing, and you might notice that many deep-red primary campaigns have shifted from pro-Trump messaging to pro-DeSantis messaging in recent months,” the write in their report here (PDF).

In an interesting twist, the poll also asked who did a “better” job in their major role: Trump as president or DeSantis as governor. Trump was ahead in that, 51% to 49%.

In a separate poll just a week ago, DeSantis was beating Trump 51% to 49%. He has also closed on Trump in key battleground state Michigan in another brand new poll. And last month a national survey likewise showed the DeSantis trend.

Read more election poll coverage from Mediaite here.

