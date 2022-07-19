NEW POLL: DeSantis Closes to Within the Margin of Error on Trump in Yet Another Key Battleground

The meteoric rise of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) in the Republican party continues — with a new poll showing him closing the gap on former President Donald Trump in another battleground state.

According to a new survey published Tuesday by the Detroit News and WDIV, Trump does still have a lead in the 2024 GOP presidential primary in the key state of Michigan — but that lead is extremely narrow. The former president is on top with 45.2 percent of the vote, while DeSantis lurks just behind with 41.6 percent. The governor’s 3.6 percent deficit falls within the poll’s 4.4. percent margin of error.

This latest poll comes amid a wave of positive momentum for the Florida governor. New polls released within the last month have shown DeSantis closing in on Trump nationally — with one major survey putting him within single digits. DeSantis was also shown to be leading Trump in the all-important primary state of New Hampshire, according to a recent poll in the Granite State.

Perhaps most eye-opening of all, in recent Trump-DeSantis developments, was a stunning three-minute video posted by Fox News on Thursday showing a group of former Trump voters all switching their allegiance to DeSantis. That video moved observers like MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough to say “Fox News has left the Trump train, and they are jumping on the DeSantis express.”

With this new survey, that latter train is picking up even more speed.

