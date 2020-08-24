Melania Trump’s Ex-Adviser Reportedly Taped the First Lady Bashing Trump and His Adult Children For New Book

A former friend and adviser to Melania Trump claims that she secretly recorded the first lady making “disparaging remarks” about President Donald Trump and his adult children.

Huffpost’s Yashar Ali used his newsletter on Monday to report on an upcoming book from Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, an event planner and former confidante to Mrs. Trump, who intends to describe how their friendship fell apart over the years. According to sources familiar with the upcoming memoir, Wolkoff will reference audiotapes of the first lady speaking negatively about her husband and her stepdaughter, Ivanka Trump.

From the newsletter:

It’s unclear what exactly Wolkoff is alleging that the First Lady said about the president and his adult children but two sources familiar with the contents of her book confirmed that she reveals the details in her book including harsh comments about Ivanka Trump, the president’s eldest daughter and senior advisor. It’s also unclear if Wolkoff reveals in the book that she was taping her conversations with the First Lady but I’m told by sources that the comments published in the book are based on audiotapes.

Simon & Schuster released a descriptor of Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with The First Lady, which indicates that the book will primarily focus on how Wolkoff aided Mrs. Trump and was asked to help produce the president’s inauguration back in 2017. This will lead into Wolkoff’s recollection of Mrs. Trump making her a scapegoat when a federal investigation was launched into the inauguration’s financial irregularities.

The news comes shortly after Mary Trump, the president’s niece, released audio of her secretly-recorded conversations with Maryanne Trump Barry, the president’s eldest sister. The president’s niece previously made shockwaves with the embarrassing revelations she offered about Trump in her own book, and in her recordings, the president’s sister was heard calling him a “cruel” and unprincipled liar.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]