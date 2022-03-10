John Bolton: Putin Didn’t Invade Ukraine Under Trump Because ‘He Saw Trump Doing a Lot of His Work For Him’

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton thinks Vladimir Putin didn’t invade Ukraine during Donald Trump’s presidency because Trump was doing the Russian President’s work for him.

“I think we’d be in a lot worse shape, that’s for sure,” Bolton told SiriusXM’s Julie Mason about where would we be right now if the U.S. had followed through with the former president’s idea to withdraw from NATO.

“I think one of the reasons Putin did not move during Trump’s term in office was he saw the president’s hostility in NATO,” Bolton continued. “It was widely reported in American media, and to Putin’s mind, it’s a binary proposition, a weaker NATO is a stronger Russia.”

Bolton offered a specific reason for why Putin invaded Ukraine under Biden and not Trump’s presidency.

“Putin saw Trump doing a lot of his work for him and thought maybe in a second term, Trump would make good on his desire to get out of NATO and then it would just ease Putin’s path just that much more” he said.

