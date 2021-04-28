Trump Says His Administration Saved America, Agrees He’d Be on Mt. Rushmore if He Were a Democrat

On Wednesday Dan Bongino interviewed Donald Trump for his podcast The Dan Bongino Show, and between talk of 2024 and bragging about past rally attendance numbers, the two agreed that if Trump had been a Democrat he’d be having his face carved onto Mt. Rushmore alongside the other great presidents.

It isn’t the first time this has come up in Trump circles. Last year, the New York Times reported that in 2019 the then-president had begun inquiring about the “process” of being added to the presidential monument. They also reported that upon his visit last year, Gov. Kristi Noem “greeted him with a four-foot replica of Mount Rushmore that included a fifth presidential likeness: his.”

Trump denied the report, but said it did sound like a good idea. Some disagreed.

Bongino brought up the topic again on his podcast on Thursday.

Earlier in the interview, the two were discussing the success of Operation Warp Speed in exceeding everyone else’s expectations and predictions in getting the vaccines created, produced, and ready for the American public.

Speaking about the success of the vaccines, Trump said that “worldwide, we saved tens of millions of lives. Tens of millions of lives.”

“And in our country, you know in a sense, in a true sense, we saved our country with the vaccine,” he said. He repeated a number of times that it would never happened with anyone else in the Oval Office.

Toward the end, Bongino said that Trump had been very popular in Hollywood prior to his saying he would run as a Republican. “If you would have run as a Democrat,” said Bongino, “You’d be on Mt. Rushmore right now.”

“I know, I know — yeah, I would have,” he said.

He also told Bongino that he’s giving “most serious consideration” to a 2024 run. On the timing of that potential run, he said probably the “most appropriate time” to announce would after Biden’s midterms. “That’s my opinion.”

The two also talked about their shared favorite subject, the media. It’s a popular one around here too.

Listen to the whole thing from The Dan Bongino Show.

