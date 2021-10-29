Aaron Rodgers’ Facial Expression Dominates Social Media with Hilarious Memes: ‘Ineffective Way to Wear a Face Mask’

At 37-years-old, Aaron Rodgers is the new Michael Jordan. After more than a decade of seeing the Crying Jordan meme dominate social media, Rodgers is ready to supplant the GOAT with a face of his own.

Thursday night, Rodgers led the undermanned Green Bay Packers into Arizona to hand the Cardinals their first loss of the season, winning the game 24-21. One of Rodgers’ most impressive plays of the contest occurred early in the third quarter, when he found veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb for a two-yard touchdown pass.

At the end of the play, Rodgers was rocked by a late hit by Cardinals defensive lineman Jordan Phillips. The hit nearly knocked Rodgers’ helmet off, causing the eccentric quarterback to lay on the ground with a rather disheveled look.

Last month, Rodgers said he was growing his hair as part of a year-long plan for a Halloween costume, but little did he know his locks would also help complete one of the wildest football screenshots ever. As soon as the broadcast showed the slow-motion image of the unkempt quarterback, social media pounced on the opportunity to create a new meme.

Watch above via Fox

completely ineffective way to wear a face mask — Jason Riley (@JasonRileyWDRB) October 29, 2021

“When she asks for the Rodgers rate..” pic.twitter.com/dGAGbCWH8d — David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) October 29, 2021

Aaron Rodgers is a legend for reposting this meme on his IG story. You know he can relate. pic.twitter.com/HDOtV0dhwU — big mo (@monisismissing) October 29, 2021

Cool nose strap pic.twitter.com/agQGnd7ruP — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) October 29, 2021

Aaron Rodgers is reposting his favorite meme captions on his Insta story lol pic.twitter.com/ygyG0WTEeG — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 29, 2021

Aaron Rodgers must’ve seen his family at the game pic.twitter.com/XSftAfVZ5C — NFL Memes (@funniestnflmeme) October 29, 2021

Too late to change my Halloween costume? pic.twitter.com/4ErvFiGal4 — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) October 29, 2021

Aaron Rodgers memes from the game 😂! @stephmeadwx pic.twitter.com/96ONb53HGM — Ross Dunkerly (@rdunkerly2) October 29, 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meanwhile In Wisconsin ™ (@meanwhile_in_wisconsin)

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com