Aaron Rodgers’ Facial Expression Dominates Social Media with Hilarious Memes: ‘Ineffective Way to Wear a Face Mask’
At 37-years-old, Aaron Rodgers is the new Michael Jordan. After more than a decade of seeing the Crying Jordan meme dominate social media, Rodgers is ready to supplant the GOAT with a face of his own.
Thursday night, Rodgers led the undermanned Green Bay Packers into Arizona to hand the Cardinals their first loss of the season, winning the game 24-21. One of Rodgers’ most impressive plays of the contest occurred early in the third quarter, when he found veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb for a two-yard touchdown pass.
At the end of the play, Rodgers was rocked by a late hit by Cardinals defensive lineman Jordan Phillips. The hit nearly knocked Rodgers’ helmet off, causing the eccentric quarterback to lay on the ground with a rather disheveled look.
Last month, Rodgers said he was growing his hair as part of a year-long plan for a Halloween costume, but little did he know his locks would also help complete one of the wildest football screenshots ever. As soon as the broadcast showed the slow-motion image of the unkempt quarterback, social media pounced on the opportunity to create a new meme.
Watch above via Fox
completely ineffective way to wear a face mask
— Jason Riley (@JasonRileyWDRB) October 29, 2021
“When she asks for the Rodgers rate..” pic.twitter.com/dGAGbCWH8d
— David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) October 29, 2021
Aaron Rodgers is a legend for reposting this meme on his IG story. You know he can relate. pic.twitter.com/HDOtV0dhwU
— big mo (@monisismissing) October 29, 2021
Cool nose strap pic.twitter.com/agQGnd7ruP
— Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) October 29, 2021
Aaron Rodgers is reposting his favorite meme captions on his Insta story lol pic.twitter.com/ygyG0WTEeG
— Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 29, 2021
Aaron Rodgers must’ve seen his family at the game pic.twitter.com/XSftAfVZ5C
— NFL Memes (@funniestnflmeme) October 29, 2021
So #Meta, huh?? @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/W5PowsuO63
— Heather Spurley (@catalytic1) October 29, 2021
Too late to change my Halloween costume? pic.twitter.com/4ErvFiGal4
— Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) October 29, 2021
Aaron Rodgers memes from the game 😂! @stephmeadwx pic.twitter.com/96ONb53HGM
— Ross Dunkerly (@rdunkerly2) October 29, 2021
Who did it better? @TomBrady @AaronRodgers12 #AaronRodgers #TomBrady https://t.co/5Ouiok9Xj6 pic.twitter.com/08PtUiGXrg
— The Great Gazoo Vee (@InfiniteCron) October 29, 2021
View this post on Instagram
