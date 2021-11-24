Aaron Rodgers Rips the Wall Street Journal and Insists He Doesn’t Have Covid Toe: ‘Classic Case of Disinformation’

On Tuesday, Aaron Rodgers told Pat McAfee he was suffering from Covid toe. On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported Rodgers was suffering from Covid toe. Wednesday afternoon, Rodgers insisted he does NOT have Covid toe.

“That’s actually called DISINFORMATION when you perpetuate false information about an individual. I have a fractured toe, so I expect a full apology,” Rodgers said of the Covid toe report.

Aaron Rodgers was clearly waiting for the COVID-toe question because you can hear him say, “I don’t know if I have room to get my toe up there,” at the start of his press conference. Here’s his full answer about his fractured toe — with said toe on the screen. pic.twitter.com/hoC2UZTxME — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 24, 2021

Rodgers sent football fans and the media into a frenzy Tuesday afternoon after he discussed the toe injury during his weekly interview on SiriusXM. “I felt good in just a few days and didn’t have any lingering effects, other than the Covid toe,” Rodgers said. The comment was followed by laughter from Rodgers and the entire Pat McAfee Show.

Covid toe is a real lingering effect of Covid-19 and the unvaccinated quarterback did suffer from the virus earlier this month. But Rodgers now insists that telling McAfee he had Covid toe was just a joke.

Conducting his Wednesday press conference with reporters on Zoom, Rodgers showed his foot to the camera to prove there were no lesions, a symptom of Covid toe. Yuck. But this is what the once universally beloved NFL star has resorted to in an attempt to clear his name.

“I can’t believe I have to again come on the air and talk about my medical information,” the irked quarterback ranted. “But yea, I have a fractured toe. I’ve never heard of Covid toe before, I have no lesions on my feet. That’s just a classic case of disinformation. It’s surprising coming from what used to be a reputable journalistic institution.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com