Aaron Rodgers Sends NFL Fans and Media Into a Frenzy After Stating He Has ‘Covid Toe’

Most people assumed Aaron Rodgers was joking when he told Pat McAfee he’s dealing with “Covid toe” during his weekly interview on SiriusXM. It certainly wouldn’t be the first time he lied about a medical matter.

Maybe Rodgers was joking, but the unvaccinated quarterback is undoubtedly dealing with a mysterious toe injury and he is coming off a recent bout with Covid-19.

“I felt good in just a few days and didn’t have any lingering effects, other than the Covid toe,” Rodgers said Tuesday afternoon on The Pat McAfee Show.

The comment was met with laughter, but Wednesday morning the Wall Street Journal published a story noting that Covid toe is real, it’s painful and the outlet believes Rodgers is dealing with the complication.

Rodgers’ toe injury has been the subject of much speculation. Last week, McAfee’s co-host joked that the quarterback may have suffered his toe injury by smoking a hallucinogenic drug with Joe Rogan. After confirming he is unvaccinated and tested positive for the virus earlier this month on McAfee’s show, Rodgers also acknowledged he sought counsel from Rogan on how to combat Covid symptoms.

Nearly a month after testing positive for Covid and seeking advice from Rogan, is it possible that Rodgers’ toe injury is indeed a lingering effect from the virus? Covid toe is a painful skin condition and although Rodgers has been evasive about his injury, the quarterback did allude to it being a bone issue.

“The problem with turf toe is it’s that joint in your big toe, and it is very painful,” Rodgers said on SiriusXM. “So naturally, I’m leading people to understand that if it’s worse than turf toe, there must be some sort of bone issue.”

Despite the pain, Rodgers insists he won’t miss this week’s game against the Rams in Los Angeles, where it’s very possible the quarterback will face chants of “show your toe.” As the debate around Rodgers’ injury rages on, NFL fans and media are predictably miffed by the possibility of it being Covid toe.

I guess this didn’t come up during Rodgers’ COVID-19 research and consultations with Joe Rogan?https://t.co/Y3WLs2WWTQ — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) November 24, 2021

Didn’t have “Aaron Rodgers battles Covid Toe” on my 2021 NFL season bingo board https://t.co/mgTtVyOd1g — Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) November 24, 2021

I read about Covid Toe and can only draw 2 conclusions. Aaron Rogers is truly an embarrassment, and the writers of this reality are hacks. — Jeff Cannata (@jeffcannata) November 24, 2021

Aaron ‘Covid Toe’ Rodgers better try rubbing some Ivermectin on that toe… — Yesha (@YeshaCallahan) November 24, 2021

This is the first time I’ve heard of “Covid Toe” and if this thread is sarcasm, damn, you got me https://t.co/1ZA6LDPLRt — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) November 22, 2021

Covid Toe is caused by Covid Brain, which is a syndrome whereby subjects are born too stupid to #getvaccinated. https://t.co/96i4MyVFrY — Evan Shapiro (@eshap) November 24, 2021

COVID toe is just what happens when this little piggy goes to market and doesn’t wear a mask. — Terry Wayne Carpenter, Jr. (@TJCarpenterShow) November 24, 2021

I had COVID toe and it’s very real and it sucked! Too bad Aaron Rodgers didn’t get vaccinated 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Jeanna Kelley (@jeannathomas) November 24, 2021

Hey @joerogan what are your recommendations for Covid toe? https://t.co/BbJpnlbK9Q — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) November 24, 2021

Aaron Rodgers has “Covid toe,” which is a common side effect of “ivermectin brain.” — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) November 24, 2021

Oh, you have Covid Toe? Boo hoo. Rub some Ivermectin on it and get back in the huddle. — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) November 24, 2021

