Bill Burr GOES OFF on Uninformed White Women for Righteously Piling on Jon Gruden: ‘You’re Riding in the Same Chariot’

While Jon Gruden’s offensive emails are indefensible, Bill Burr won’t stand for slander about his coaching acumen, especially from non-football fans.

After the Gruden fallout, Burr noticed a comment on Twitter, labeling the disgraced coach as the “classic mediocre White male, his overall record is under .500 and he gets a $100 million contract.”

“It was retweeted by a White female,” Burr said with a laugh. “Which goes back to that bit I did awhile back, how White women have divorced themselves of their own f*cking privilege…if they were a White male they’d be running the planet.”

“To act like this guy is a mediocre coach is not the case,” Burr ranted on his Thursday edition of the Monday Morning podcast. “He’s one of the best coaches of his generation…Say what you want about the guy socially, but don’t come after his football record if you’re not a f*cking football person.”

Gruden resigned from the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week after leaked emails showed him using racist, sexist and homophobic language over the span of nearly a decade. Burr wasn’t defending Gruden’s emails, but blamed uninformed people for wrongly judging his coaching prowess – mainly privileged White women.

“I just cannot f*cking believe that White women have the f*cking nerve to sit there and go ‘classic mediocre f*cking White male,’” Burr said. “How many ladies nights did you go to where you didn’t have to pay a cover and somebody bought you a f*cking drink. THE LEVEL OF WHINING!”

“Women of color I will listen to all f*cking day long,” the comedian added. “But I always make sure that I remind those White LADIIIIEES that you’re riding in the same chariot I’m riding.”

