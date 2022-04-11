Cam Newton Complains About Women Who ‘Can’t Cook’ and ‘Don’t Know When to Be Quiet’

NFL quarterback Cam Newton shared some opinions about what he believes to be the role of women in a new interview.

During Sunday’s episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Newton — who played on the Patriots last season and is currently a free agent — discussed his upbringing in a strong traditional family.

“I had a perfect, a perfect example of what a man was in my life by my father. My parents have been together for 36, 37 years now and it’s a beautiful thing,” Newton said.

“I grew up in a three parent household. My mom, my father, and my grandmother. And I knew what a woman was. Not a bad bitch!” Newton proclaimed.

Host @Wallo267 asked, “What’s the difference?”

“A bad bitch is a person who’s just, you know, ‘Girl I’m a bad bitch, I’m doing this, I’m doing that.’ I look the part but I don’t act the part,” Newton clarified.

“There’s a lot of women who are bad bitches. And I say bitches in a way, not to degrade a woman but just to go off the aesthetic of what they deem is a boss chick,” he continued.

“Now a women for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs. Right? And I think a lot of times when you get that ascetic of ‘I’m a boss bitch, Imma this, Imma that.’ No baby! But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet! You don’t know how to allow a man to lead,” Newton said.

These new comments come years after Newton received blowback for belittling a female sports reporter from the Charlotte Observer, Jourdan Rodrigue.

During a press conference back in 2017, Rodrigue asked Newton about another player “embracing the physicality of routes” during the game to which he laughed.

“It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes like, it’s funny,” Newton replied.

