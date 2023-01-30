Cincinnati Mayor Responds to Travis Kelce’s Brutal ‘Know Your Role and Shut Your Mouth!’

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval took to Twitter to respond to the brutal mockery he received on national television from Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce Sunday evening.

At issue? In the run-up to the AFC Championship game, the Cincy mayor joined in on the chorus of preemptive trash talk, mainly referring to the Chiefs’ Arrowhead stadium as “Burrowhead” as an homage to the winning ways of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. He led the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance last year, defeating the Chiefs in Kansas City.

In the post-game celebration, Kelce took the opportunity to talk trash back at the Cincy mayor when given a chance by CBS Sport’s Jim Nantz, shouting out the mayor and saying, “know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!” before citing the chorus to the worst Beastie Boys song ever recorded.

Watch below:

"I got some wise words for that Cincinnati Mayor.. know your role and shut your mouth, ya jabroni." – Travis Kelce pic.twitter.com/7Q8kpC0A7L — Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) January 30, 2023

Purveal quote tweeted a video of Kelce calling him out and saying, “Yeah. Deserved that.” he then congratulated Kansas City and wished them good luck in the Super Bowl.

Yeah. Deserved that. Congrats to KC on a well-fought win, and good luck in Arizona. Proud of our fans and our @bengals for the energy all year. Who Dey! https://t.co/CdBAsJRyVY — Aftab Pureval (@AftabPureval) January 30, 2023

During a post-game interview, Kelce, who grew up in Cincinnati, was asked about his dig at the mayor and, at first, declined to comment further, saying he’s said enough about him, before noting, “Cincinnati was a better city when Jerry Springer was the mayor.”

#Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce on the mayor of Cincinnati. "Cincinnati was a better city when @jerryspringer was the mayor." pic.twitter.com/lyifRdsZej — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) January 30, 2023

