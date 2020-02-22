comScore

Cinderella Story!: 42-Year-Old Zamboni Driver Comes In as Emergency Back-up Goalie, Wins NHL Game

By Reed RichardsonFeb 22nd, 2020, 10:08 pm
Photo courtesy: Sportsnet

It’s every amateur player and sports fan’s dream come true: being literally plucked out of the arena to play in a professional game and save the day.

Cut to Saturday night in Toronto, when a 42-year-old former junior hockey player, Zamboni driver, and—are you kidding?— kidney transplant survivor, was pressed into service as an emergency back-up goalie in a NHL game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs after both of the ‘Canes normal roster goalies were injured.

According to Yahoo Sports, David Ayres, who normally prowls the intermission ice for the Maple Leaf’s AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies, got to suit up for the visiting team after the ‘Canes starter, James Reimer, and normal back-up, Petr Mrazek, got hurt and were forced to leave the game.

Ayres, whose last time playing competitive hockey was in AAA junior hockey game in 2015, was at least spotted a 3–1 lead. However, that margin was quickly erased after he gave up two goals in the Leafs’ first two shots at him in goal. But Ayres eventually settled down and helped the ‘Canes to a 6–3 victory.

And along the way, he probably became every sports fans’ “Everyman” hero.


Don’t we all…

