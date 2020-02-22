It’s every amateur player and sports fan’s dream come true: being literally plucked out of the arena to play in a professional game and save the day.

Cut to Saturday night in Toronto, when a 42-year-old former junior hockey player, Zamboni driver, and—are you kidding?— kidney transplant survivor, was pressed into service as an emergency back-up goalie in a NHL game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs after both of the ‘Canes normal roster goalies were injured.

According to Yahoo Sports, David Ayres, who normally prowls the intermission ice for the Maple Leaf’s AHL affiliate, the Toronto Marlies, got to suit up for the visiting team after the ‘Canes starter, James Reimer, and normal back-up, Petr Mrazek, got hurt and were forced to leave the game.

Here’s something you don’t see every day. After Petr Mrazek and James Reimer went down with injurues, emergency goalie David Ayres makes his @NHL debut! pic.twitter.com/DR1pswn90C — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 23, 2020

Ayres, whose last time playing competitive hockey was in AAA junior hockey game in 2015, was at least spotted a 3–1 lead. However, that margin was quickly erased after he gave up two goals in the Leafs’ first two shots at him in goal. But Ayres eventually settled down and helped the ‘Canes to a 6–3 victory.

And along the way, he probably became every sports fans’ “Everyman” hero.

Congrats on your first NHL win, David Ayres!! pic.twitter.com/aLqeQ738I8 — NHL GIFs (@NHLGIFs) February 23, 2020

David Ayres coming into work on Monday pic.twitter.com/2Bf9ZoFOIE — Yahoo Sports NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) February 23, 2020

A 42 year old rec league goalie just got his first NHL win, against the team whose minor league team he drives a Zamboni for. David Ayres. What a story. — Dan Robson (@RobsonDan) February 23, 2020

Pay for David Ayres tonight: $500 and his game-worn #Canes jersey. Here’s the contract he would have signed during the game. pic.twitter.com/hVbulQGzla — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 23, 2020

don’t care if david ayres gives up 10 goals in the third period, the man has had a damn kidney transplant and he’s still out there doing the thing and that’s awesome — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) February 23, 2020

At 42 years & 194 days old, @Canes “EBUG” David Ayres is the 2nd oldest player- skater or goalie- ever to make their NHL debut. Only older: Lester Patrick at 43y-80d when the then-Rangers’ head coach suited up on Mar 20, 1927 vs the NY Americans — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) February 23, 2020

Imagine what David Ayres was feeling after letting in those two early goals. Imagine what he’s feeling now. Sports rule. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) February 23, 2020

Leafs not going to even pull the goalie they’ve accepted defeat. nobody can beat the legend of david ayres — Tony X (@soIoucity) February 23, 2020

David Ayres tells @SNkylebukauskas: “I had the time of my life out there.” — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 23, 2020

David Ayres now available for a 2nd and a prospect. #Tradecentre — James Duthie (@tsnjamesduthie) February 23, 2020

I feel so good for this guy. This is what sports are all about. David Ayres the GOAT. pic.twitter.com/4ETClBtFz3 — Nasher (@TheNasher61) February 23, 2020

Told my American producers here at ESPN that the Toronto Maple Leafs would pump 4-5 goals in the 3rd on David Ayres… I’ve now lost credibility in two countries. Perfect. Thanks. — Nabil Karim (@NabilKarimESPN) February 23, 2020

We are now exclusively a David Ayres stan account, thank you#LetsGoCanes #CARvsTOR — Cardiac Cane (@CardiacCane) February 23, 2020

The roar inside the Hurricanes locker room as David Ayres walked in post-game…you would have thought he pitched a shutout in game 7. What a scene. — Kyle Bukauskas (@SNkylebukauskas) February 23, 2020

40 years ago on this day the original “Miracle On Ice” occurred. Tonight we have a new MIRACLE. Congratulations to David Ayres on his 1st NHL win! Unbelievable! @Canes — Brian Boucher (@BrianBoucher33) February 23, 2020

I want a David Ayres hockey card. — Ken Reid (@SNKenReid) February 23, 2020



Don’t we all…

