Clay Travis Blasts ‘Woke Social Justice Warrior’ LeBron James: He Tried to Become Muhammad Ali Because He Can’t Be Michael Jordan

As the political landscape became an intensely divisive space in recent years, LeBron James used his platform to emerge as an influential force on issues of social justice.

According to Outkick founder and conservative radio host Clay Travis, LeBron’s social activism was derived because he can’t match Michael Jordan’s popularity.

“LeBron was frustrated because he recognized he was never going to have the appeal of Michael Jordan,” Travis said. “So about two-thirds of the way through LeBron’s career, they said ‘you’ve got to change your marketing plan. You are not trying to be Michael Jordan anymore…you’re gonna be Muhammad Ali.’”

“LeBron transparently became a woke social justice warrior and tried to ally himself with Muhammad Ali,” Travis continued. “The difference is, Muhammad Ali actually took stands that risked something. Giving up his heavyweight title, potentially going to jail. Standing up against the Vietnam War, LeBron’s never taken a stand that risks anything.”

While LeBron has not taken the risks Ali has, his social activism has produced results, proving his efforts to be more than a sham. But more than the success of LeBron’s I Promise School or his first real leap into politics with his ‘More Than a Vote’ campaign, Travis is concerned by the NBA superstar’s relationship with China.

“LeBron refused to stand up for basic human rights, because he wanted Space Jam 2 to be on in China,” Travis said. “That’s why he hasn’t said anything about China’s flagrant human rights violations, he shut up and dribbled for Chairman Xi…and guess what? They still didn’t put Space Jam 2 on in Chinese theaters.”

Watch above via, Outkick

