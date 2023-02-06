Cold Feet? Tom Brady Announces He Won’t Start Calling Games on Fox Sports Until Fall 2024

Retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady told Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd that his duties as Fox’s lead NFL game analyst — initially slated to commence immediately after his retirement from football — now will not begin until the fall of 2024.

Brady signed a lucrative contract with Fox Sports in May 2022 — two months after he announced he would come out of retirement to play another season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The contract with Fox Sports was supposed to kick in immediately following the star quarterback’s second retirement, which took place on Wednesday. But just a few days later, Brady — appearing as a guest on Cowherd’s The Herd — admitted his contract with Fox Sports now has a later start date than initially planned.

“I think for me, I want to be great at what I do,” Brady said. “Talking last week with the people at Fox Sports and the leadership there allowed me to start my Fox opportunity in the fall of 2024, or something that’s great for me.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion wanted to take his time before entering a new profession.

“Take some time to really learn, become great at what I want to do,” Brady said. “Become great at thinking about the opportunity and making sure I don’t rush into anything.”

Brady said he plans to bring the same work ethic he had on the football field to the broadcast booth.

“I want to be great at what I do, and that always takes some time and strategizing and learning and growing and evolving,” Brady said. “And I have so many people to rely on that. Can support me in that growth too, so it’s going to be a great opportunity for me.”

If Brady chooses to go forward with his 10-year $375 million contract with Fox Sports, he will join play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt and possibly replace former NFL tight end and current lead analyst for Fox, Greg Olsen. Both Olsen and Burkhardt will be on the call for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

