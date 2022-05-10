Tom Brady has made his plans for life after football — whenever that is.

According to multiple reports from a Fox corporation investors call, the seven-time Super Bowl champion has agreed to a long-term deal with Fox Sports. He will serve as the network’s lead NFL announcer after he retires from the sport — where he will call games alongside Kevin Burkhardt. Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch made the official announcement.

The network confirmed the move in a tweet, and Brady added, “Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG.”

Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG https://t.co/FwKlQp02Hi — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 10, 2022

Brady’s move to TV is the latest development in what has been a tumultuous offseason. On Feb. 1, the legendary quarterback announced his retirement from the NFL, only to reverse that decision 40 days later and declare his return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This story is breaking.

