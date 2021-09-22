College Football Coach Pays $14,448 for Fans to Get Loaded on Coors Light After Desperate Plea on Local Radio Show

Portland State head football coach Bruce Barnum promised fans free beer if they attended the Vikings home game against Western Oregon and he proved to be a man of his word.

Last week, Barnum made a desperate plea for fans to turn out during an interview with John Canzano on The Bald Faced Truth radio show.

“I’ve got a deal for [the fans],” Barnum announced, “anybody that heard me on your show, just say ‘I heard Barney on the John Canzano Show (or BFT)’ – Barney’s Beer Garden will be in the end zone, I’m not buying your ticket, but I’ll buy your beer for the entire game.”

He wasn’t just offering to buy your first beer for going to the game, Barnum was willing to cover the entire tab. “I gotta get people to see my kids, I got a good team,” he told Canzano.

The Portland State Vikings play their home games at Hillsboro Stadium, which has a seating capacity of 7,600 fans. Recognizing that most college football fans in the area prefer to watch the Oregon Ducks on Saturdays, Barnum suggested they watch the game on their phones from Hillsboro Stadium.

Fans took Barnum up on the offer and Tuesday night, the head football coach tweeted a picture of the tab, which cost him $14,448 for a total of 2,046 beers. Coors Light appeared to be the beverage of choice in Hillsboro, with fans drinking 1,260 beers from the Rockies, compared to the 786 IPAs that were consumed.

Not only were fans treated to $14,000 worth of beer, but they also enjoyed a win as the Vikings topped Western Oregon 21-7.

For many college football coaches, $14k is a drop in the bucket, but Barnum doesn’t earn millions like Alabama’s Nick Saban or Jim Harbaugh at Michigan. According to public records in the state of Oregon, Barnum receives an annual base salary of $205,000.

Listen above to Barnum’s interview on The BFT

