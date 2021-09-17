Nick Saban Addresses His Affinity for ‘Deez’ Nuts Jokes: ‘It’s to Anybody’s Imagination’ What ‘These’ Are

After Alabama safety Jordan Battle outed Nick Saban’s affinity for immature and slightly indecent humor, the iconic college football coach was left to explain his frequent use of “deez nuts” jokes.

Earlier this week, Battle had reporters cackling after he shared his favorite coaching quips from Saban, surprisingly answering the question with “suck on deez” and “touch deez.”

On Thursday, the topic was broached by Jim Dunaway, the media guest for Saban’s radio show hosted by Alabama play-by-play voice Eli Gold.

“You have a lot of things you do in the commercial break, signing autographs and stuff,” Dunaway said. “I was going to ask you if you need help holding something but I didn’t want to set you up for a joke ”

Saban responded with an enormous grin and a chuckle before Dunaway asked for clarification on Battle’s comments.

“Well, I do this kind of joking around a lot of times with the players,” Saban admitted. “I enjoy it. It’s fun, especially when we’re like having flex or whatever and you have these things that sort of become habits with different players.”

“It’s to anybody’s imagination what ‘this is,’ what ‘these are,’” Saban added. “So it’s whatever you think it is. Now, if you think it’s something bad, then it’s something bad, aight, but it doesn’t have to be anything bad. It can be whatever you think it is. I like to get on Jordan Battle.”

Saban tells his players to “suck on these” or “touch these” and the iconic football coach expects us to believe “these” are without have any sort of connoted meaning? Maybe the 69-year-old didn’t feel the true explanation was fit for terrestrial radio. But blaming his immature humor on everyone else’s dirty minds was a slight cop-out.

