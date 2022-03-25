Deshaun Watson Denies Any Wrongdoing During Browns Presser: ‘I Never Assaulted Any Woman’

Deshaun Watson finally answered some of the media’s long-awaited questions Friday when he took to the podium to be introduced as the newest member of the Cleveland Browns.

The former Texans quarterback was not indicted on criminal charges last month, stemming from the 22 lawsuits currently filed against him. However, he still faces the civil aspect of the law as that process is under investigation by the courts and the NFL front office.

Watson was asked a variety of questions, ranging from the exact number of massage therapists accusing him of misconduct to how the Browns community should interpret their new quarterback. While the former Clemson standout couldn’t get into specific details due to the ongoing investigation, he did vehemently deny any wrongdoing.

“I’ve never assaulted any women, I’ve never disrespected any women,” Watson stated. “I was raised by a single parent mom who has two aunties, sisters, and that’s who raised me. I was raised to be genuine and to respect everyone and everything around me.”

Deshaun Watson to reporters in Cleveland: “I understand these allegations are serious. I never assaulted any woman. I’ve never disrespected any woman. I was raised to be genuine and to respect everyone around me…. “I’ve never done the things that these people are alleging.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 25, 2022

The star QB did acknowledge the severity of the allegations and how that could impact the Browns fanbase and community but said he just wants a chance to prove himself.

“I just want the opportunity to really show who I am in the community and help other people and serve other people,” Watson said.

Deshaun Watson said it is not his intent to settle the 22 active civil suits. He wants to fight to clear his name. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 25, 2022

Browns general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski joined Watson on stage to help respond to the media’s questions. Particularly, why Berry and the Browns didn’t reach out to the 22 women accusing Watson of such allegations.

“Like I mentioned earlier in my opening statement,” Berry started, “our attorneys advised us that reaching out directly could be considered interfering with a criminal investigation, but that’s the reason we did hire independent investigators to make sure that we could get that comprehensive and holistic perspective.”

But while Berry believes the independent work done by the Browns has led to a positive perspective of Watson, he couldn’t go as far to say the QB was innocent.

Interesting moment in the final exchange in the Deshaun Watson/Browns presser… GM Andrew Berry is asked whether he believes in Watson’s innocence. He said “we believe in Deshaun the person,” which is a long way from saying we don’t think he did anything wrong. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) March 25, 2022

The press conference comes less than a day after a second Texas grand jury declined to indict Watson after reviewing a sexual misconduct complaint.

An investigation by the NFL is still ongoing and a timetable for its completion is unknown.

