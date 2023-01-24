ESPN Analyst Says NBC’s Tony Dungy Is Only Being Attacked ‘Because He Is A Man Of God’

ESPN college basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla said NBC analyst Tony Dungy is being attacked by the media for an anti-LGBTQ tweet “because he is a man of God.”

Dungy faced heavy blowback after he spoke at the March For Life rally in Washington, D.C., on Friday. He also came under fire for a tweet — since deleted — mocking the LGBTQ community. Responding to a post by the Daily Wire that discussed a Minnesota House member advocating to put menstrual products in boys’ bathrooms at schools, Dungy wrote: “That’s nothing. Some school districts are putting litter boxes in the school bathrooms for the students who identify as cats. Very important to address every student’s needs.”

The thought that litter boxes are put into schools is an urban myth spread by those on the extreme right. On Saturday, Dungy apologized for the tweet.

Fraschilla was a guest on Outkick’s Don’t @ Me on Tuesday, and he told show host Dan Dakich that the criticism Dungy received was due to his faith.

“Let’s face it, the reason people attacked Tony is because he is a man of God. Okay? That’s the main reason,” Fraschilla added. “What he said was unfortunate. He took it back, but we all know that our society right now, there is a segment that if you profess your faith, you could be attacked. That’s the only reason he was attacked.”

The ESPN analyst pointed out that the NFL Hall of Fame head coach is not worried about people who slammed him for his speech or his anti-LGBTQ tweets.

“I don’t think Tony Dungy, for one second, is worried about critics,” Fraschilla continued. “There are more important things that are going on with Tony Dungy, and he lives his life that way. We all know the reason he was attacked is because he’s a man of faith. Period, end of sentence.”

Following his speech at the March For Life Rally, Dungy was part of NBC’s Football Night In America coverage of Saturday’s NFL Divisional Round match-up between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs.

